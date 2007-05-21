Nelly To Host Pimp My Ride In South Africa; New Pimp Juice Flavor

Nelly recently entered into an agreement with South African based distributor Mojalife to distribute his Vokal, Applebottom and Pimp Juice brands.

Rapper Nelly continues his push into South Africa, as talks are underway for the St. Louis rapper to host a localized version of MTV's hit series Pimp My Ride.

The deal led to Mojalife entering into a deal with UK-based Screen Ventures and MTV Networks to produce 52 episodes of Pimp My Ride, with Nelly planned as the host.

"We have a very big year planned for Derrty Ent. (record label), Apple Bottoms, and Pimp Juice," Nelly said. "I am very excited about the new pimp juice flavor coming out this summer, am continuously amazed by Pimp Juice and Hip-Hop's success overseas, and am very excited about visiting South Africa for personal and promotional reasons."

The rapper is also planning to host an American Idol type reality show, with the winner receiving a 2-year record deal with his Derrty Ent., which will also launch shortly in South Africa.

In addition to pushing his brands into South Africa, Nelly's Pimp Juice will launch a new flavor this summer.

The new flavor will come in a purple version of the pimp juice can design and the flavor is labeled as "a prickly pear/grape flavor."