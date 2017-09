Black Chyna’s debut album is set to be loaded with big-name artists.

According to TMZ, Chyna is working with Mally Mall and she is recruiting artists like Yo Gotti, Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee, Tory Lanez and Jeremih.

The reports claim the music being made is rap, “poetry music” and traditional singing?

Peep a clip of Chyna in the studio with Mally and Swae Lee below.