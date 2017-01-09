Rap Basement

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Broke Up Because She Wasn’t Getting Enough Attention?

Posted By on January 9, 2017

 

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill broke up after a huge fight during her birthday weekend last month.

It was rumored that the couple split because Meek was cheating on Nicki with a woman named Sonye Rasool, but new reports claim the couple got in to an argument over Meek hanging with his friends?

Nicki reportedly got mad that Meek wasn’t paying her any attention during her birthday weekend in Turks and Caicos, so she went nuts on him and he left the island without her shortly after that.

Nicki was done with the relationship after Meek left her.

