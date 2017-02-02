Nicki Minaj’s L.A. Mansion Trashed During Burglary

Nicki Minaj’s L.A. mansion was robbed of about $200k worth of stuff earlier this week.

According to law enforcement, the mansion was completely trashed with furniture flipped over and items thrown all throughout the house.

The burglars left with a ton of jewelry and other property. A source close to Minaj says the scene looked like the break in was very personal. They destroyed furniture, pictures, perfume bottles and even cut her clothes up.

Nick was out of town and police are looking through the surveillance footage to find any leads.