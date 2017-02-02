Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nicki Minaj’s L.A. Mansion Trashed During Burglary
357
0
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins?!
1284
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

T.I. Us Or Else: Letter To The System (Album Stream)
5360
6
Tory Lanez Chixtape 4
3243
7
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s L.A. Mansion Trashed During Burglary

Posted By on February 2, 2017

Nicki Minaj’s L.A. mansion was robbed of about $200k worth of stuff earlier this week.

According to law enforcement, the mansion was completely trashed with furniture flipped over and items thrown all throughout the house.

The burglars left with a ton of jewelry and other property. A source close to Minaj says the scene looked like the break in was very personal. They destroyed furniture, pictures, perfume bottles and even cut her clothes up.

Nick was out of town and police are looking through the surveillance footage to find any leads.

Latest Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunite
3256 525 246
2
Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Broke Up Because She Wasn’t Getting Enough Attention?
12534 525 947
7
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj – Ain’t Gone Do It
5453
6
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies
3256
5

Recent Stories

Nicki Minaj’s L.A. Mansion Trashed During Burglary
357
0
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins?!
1284
1
Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunite
3256
2
Chief Keef Arrested For Robbery & Assault (Video)
4632
1
Chris Brown’s Lambo Totaled In Beverly Hills
15406
8
More News

Trending Songs

Boosie Crabs in a Bucket
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Uppin Downers
265
0
Juelz Santana One Of Those Days
159
0
Jeremih ft. Chris Brown & Big Sean I Think of You
463
0
Mariah Carey ft. YG I Don’t
304
0
Talib Kweli & Styles P Last Ones
476
2
A$AP Ant ft. A$AP Ferg & A$AP Twelvyy Finances (Mob Remix)
529
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Illuminati & Hip-Hop: A Conversation With Prodigy
357
0
Boosie Badazz “Crabs In A Bucket” Video
265
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Wiz Khalifa “Brand New” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nicki Minaj’s L.A. Mansion Trashed During Burglary
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins?!
Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunite