Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Caught Making Out With Dej Loaf?

Posted By on June 29, 2015

Meek Mill Asked Nicki Minaj To Marry Him?

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill performed together at last nights BET Awards, and rumor has it Minaj was caught making out with Dej Loaf in her trailer just minutes before they hit the stage. AllHipHop is reporting that the awards show staff had to unlock Nicki’s trailer because they were running late, and when the staff member opened the door they allegedly caught Minaj and Dej Loaf getting intimate while Meek watched on.

  • Real Talk

    Nice

  • john doe

    Weirdos.

  • Nick

    Your label peer straight owned your shit not once but twice on a track recently, and your girl prefers that peppered tuna all of a sudden…yeah Meek Who?

