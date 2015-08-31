Nicki Minaj Attacks Miley Cyrus At MTV’s VMA’s (Video)

Nicki Minaj won Best Hip Hop Award for “Anaconda” last night at the VMA‘s and during her acceptance speech she decided to thank her pastor, and then attack the host of the show, Miley Cyrus. Minaj unleashed her anger towards Miley calling her a “bitch,” because she had bashed her in a recent interview with the New York Times. Miley was quoted saying the following about Minaj, “Nicki Minaj is not too kind and not very polite. I know you can make it seem like, oh I just don’t understand because I’m a white pop star. I know the statistics. I know what’s going on in the world. But to be honest, I don’t think MTV did that on purpose.” Check out the video of Minaj snapping back at Cyrus below.