Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
Project Pat Street God 4
Boosie Badazz Happy Thanksgiving & Merry Christmas
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Attacks Miley Cyrus At MTV's VMA's (Video)

Posted By on August 31, 2015

Man Officially Charged With Murder Of Nicki Minaj's Tour Manager

Nicki Minaj won Best Hip Hop Award forAnaconda" last night at the VMA's and during her acceptance speech she decided to thank her pastor, and then attack the host of the show, Miley Cyrus. Minaj unleashed her anger towards Miley calling her a "bitch," because she had bashed her in a recent interview with the New York Times. Miley was quoted saying the following about Minaj, "Nicki Minaj is not too kind and not very polite. I know you can make it seem like, oh I just don't understand because I'm a white pop star. I know the statistics. I know what's going on in the world. But to be honest, I don't think MTV did that on purpose." Check out the video of Minaj snapping back at Cyrus below.

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Collaborating With Beyonce
Nicki Minaj Sexually Assaulted During Performance? (Video)
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj – Ain't Gone Do It
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies
  • Bop it_Twis it_Pull it

    Fuck you niggas for the misleading title, ain’t no attacks here bitch niggas

  • Netties_Kid

    I sooooooooooooo wish Nicki would have crushed that skinny little biyatch.

Juelz Santana Santana Bandana
OG Maco ft. Doja Cat Monster
ft. Jeremih Bad Influence
Quavo ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Shad Da God 200,000
Russ Aint Nobody Takin My Baby
Too $hort ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih & French Montana Ain't My Girlfriend
Big Sean Moves
21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft Future "X" Video
Check Out This Yeezy Boost Inspired Cadillac Escalade
IAMSU! "Boss UP" Video
