Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
2501
0
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
6101
2
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Dave East Eastside Story
4513
2
Kendrick Lamar DAMN. (Album Stream)
3944
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Proof

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest

Posted By on May 21, 2017

Dont forget to VOTE DAILY for NASAAN so he gets to the next round.

The late great D-12 rapper Big Proof’s son, Nasaan has been rapping for years and is now entering the public eye. Proof was known for many hits including ‘Girls With The Boom’, ‘Fight Music’, ‘Trapped’ and ‘Purple Pills’. Proof who was Eminem’s best friend, hypeman and the lead member of the group D-12 unfortunately past before his time. When he was gunned down in Detroit over 10 years ago.

Nasaan is now entering the rap limelight with entering Complex’s Fresh Empire New Wave contest. Which puts young upcoming rappers that live tobacco free lifes from over the country in a series of rap rounds. We are currently in the ‘Cypher’ round with 6 remaining contestants. Be sure to VOTE DAILY for NASAAN so he gets to the next round.

Watch Nasaan’s Fresh Empire New Wave Cypher:

Nasaan just recently released his new single ‘OK’ which has a very vibrant feel that will be sure to get lots of spins this summer.

Be sure to support VOTE DAILY for NASAAN so he gets to the next round.

Check out the Interview Nasaan did for Fresh New:

Latest Proof

PROOF – Five Years Later (RIP)
2475 525 187
0
Proof Foundations Provides Scholarships
3997 525 302
0
Proof Proof – Tim Westwood Freestyle (2001)
1681
0

Recent Stories

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
2501
0
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
6101
2
ASAP Rocky’s L.A. Home Robbed; Over $1 Million Stolen
4632
0
Blac Youngsta Arrested In Connection With Young Dolph Shooting In Charlotte
5929
0
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Relationship To Next Level After Meeting His Family
3335
2
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Ink Nympho (Issues Remix)
291
0
24hrs Address
529
0
PnB Rock Unforgettable (Freestyle)
304
0
Lil Yachty ft. Key! Yea
331
0
Wiz Khalifa Stay Stoned (Redbone Weedmix)
556
0
Meek Mill Glow Up
503
0
Nasaan OK!
397
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

ASAP Ferg Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
66
0
Young M.A “Self M.Ade” Video
119
0
Snoop Dogg Performs “Trash Bags” Live On Kimmel
926
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
ASAP Rocky’s L.A. Home Robbed; Over $1 Million Stolen