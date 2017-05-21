Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest

Dont forget to VOTE DAILY for NASAAN so he gets to the next round.

The late great D-12 rapper Big Proof’s son, Nasaan has been rapping for years and is now entering the public eye. Proof was known for many hits including ‘Girls With The Boom’, ‘Fight Music’, ‘Trapped’ and ‘Purple Pills’. Proof who was Eminem’s best friend, hypeman and the lead member of the group D-12 unfortunately past before his time. When he was gunned down in Detroit over 10 years ago.

Nasaan is now entering the rap limelight with entering Complex’s Fresh Empire New Wave contest. Which puts young upcoming rappers that live tobacco free lifes from over the country in a series of rap rounds. We are currently in the ‘Cypher’ round with 6 remaining contestants. Be sure to VOTE DAILY for NASAAN so he gets to the next round.

Watch Nasaan’s Fresh Empire New Wave Cypher:



Nasaan just recently released his new single ‘OK’ which has a very vibrant feel that will be sure to get lots of spins this summer.

Check out the Interview Nasaan did for Fresh New:

