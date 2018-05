Pusha T says Drake has a secret son in new “The Story of Adidon” diss track.

Push went straight for Drake‘s throat in the new track rapping, “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home, deadbeat motherf*****.”

He went on to name drop his alleged sons name, “Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run” and targets the baby mama, who he calls “Sophie” … “Love that baby, respect that girl. Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.”

Listen to “The Story of Adidon.”