Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
Project Pat Street God 4
Boosie Badazz Happy Thanksgiving & Merry Christmas
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Rap

Amber Rose Naked Photos Leak (Adult)

Posted By on February 8, 2011

     Video vixen Amber Rose has become the latest victim to have their naked self-pictures leak online and now they are spreading all over the internet. The naked pictures of the model slash ex-girlfriend of Kanye West, hit the web today (Tuesday February 8th).

Kanye West's curvy former girlfriend Amber Rose is in the center of a naked photo scandal as explicit pictures leak online purportedly showing her both topless and completely nude. The racy photos — posted by the adult website worldstarhiphop.com on Tuesday — show several photos of a woman with her breasts exposed through her clothes; other images show her completely naked. (Radar Online)

Amber Rose – Naked Photos (Adult)

Iran Bans Rap Concerts; Claim Music is "Problematic"
RARA Releases Official Video For 'Frustrated Young Man' Feat. Killer Mike
  • sun dancer

    Can you say COW!

    • Kory Lanezs

      Mooooooooooooooooo

Juelz Santana Santana Bandana
OG Maco ft. Doja Cat Monster
ft. Jeremih Bad Influence
Quavo ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Shad Da God 200,000
Russ Aint Nobody Takin My Baby
Too $hort ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih & French Montana Ain't My Girlfriend
Big Sean Moves
21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft Future "X" Video
Check Out This Yeezy Boost Inspired Cadillac Escalade
IAMSU! "Boss UP" Video
