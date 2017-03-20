Police Escort Rich The Kid Off Delta Flight For Playing Loud Music (Video)

Rich The Kid had the cops called on him for playing his music too loud on his Delta flight.

According to reports, the rapper was playing music on his phone with no headphones on the flight . The flight attendant asked him to turn it down, but he refused to.

The attendant decided the police needed to be called to handle the situation. Once the plane landed cops took the rapper off the flight to speak with him.

Police spoke to him about respecting fellow passengers, but he was not arrested.

Watch footage of Rich The Kid talking with police below: