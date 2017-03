Birdman is mad Rick Ross for disrespecting him on his new “Rather You Than Me” album.

According to TMZ, sources close to Birdman say he’s pissed Ross trashed him on “Idols Become Rivals.” Baby feels like Ross disrespected him to help out his album sales.

Some of the lyrics include, “Catholic record labels, n***** gettin’ raped, boy / Birdman’s a priest, moans in his synagogue.”