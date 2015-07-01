Rap Basement

Rick Ross

Rick Ross Released From Jail After Paying $2 Million Bail

Rick Ross has finally been set free after spending a week in a Georgia jail. As we recent;y reported, Ross and his lawyer were arguing with the judge about releasing him on bail. The judge finally allowed Ross to leave the jail, but he had to pay $2 million bond before he was allowed out. Reports claim the MMG head’s lawyer also promised the judge that he would give up the Holyfield property to the county if he tried to intimidate or threaten any eye witnesses. Ross also has to where an ankle monitor.

  • Clever

    Don’t Rick Ross fat ass need a diet pill. He look like a fat ass meat crest. He need to apply for another security job.

