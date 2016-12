Last week Rick Ross took to his social media to reveal he allegedly ended the beef between Meek Mill and The Game.

After Ross made the comments about the beef no longer being an issue, Game’s manager Wack 100 was quick to say the beef is definitely not finished yet.

Wack also told Ross he needed to worry about his “issues in Miami” before he starts trying to end things on the West Coast??

Check out the social media chatter below:

@wack100 to @richforever … what are y’all thoughts on the beef ? A photo posted by fameolous.com (@fameolousent) on Oct 28, 2016 at 6:03pm PDT