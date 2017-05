Lil Uzi Vert turned in to a stunt man at the Rolling Loud music festival over the weekend after he jumped from 20 feet into the crowd.

During Uzi's performance of his song, "Money Longer," Sunday night, the rapper claimed a 20-foot tent and decided he would dive into the crowd from the top.

The crowd seems to have caught the rapper, but no word if he was injured or not during the stunt. The footage looks crazy though.