Amber Rose and 21 Savage are getting serious with their relationship after they both met each others families.

According to reports, Amber introduced 21 to her mom and the rest of her family, and she met his mom and cousins. The reports also claim Savage “bonded” with Amber and Wiz Khalifa‘s son, Bash.

If the reports are accurate, the couple are in a serious relationship and not just a quick fling

(Via TMZ)