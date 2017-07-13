Rap Basement

Fresh Kid Ice Of 2 Live Crew Dead At 53

Posted By on July 13, 2017

Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew died in Miami early Thursday morning.

According to the groups manager, Ice died at 7:50 AM Thursday in a Miami hospital due to a “medical condition.”

Fresh Kid founded the legendary hip hop group with DJ Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee back in 1984. The two linked up with Luther Campbell Aka Uncle Luke and singed to his record label.

Fresh Kid was only 53 years-old when pronounced dead.

RIP Fresh Kid Ice.

