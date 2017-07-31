Rap Basement

Bobby V Caught With Transgender Prostitute; Bobby Responds (Video)

Posted By on July 31, 2017

A video of Bobby V allegedly refusing to pay a transgender prostitute was released.

According to his rep, Bobby claims the person he hooked up with over the weekend was not a prostitute and he had no idea the woman was a transgender.

The rep added,

“Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video.”

Bobby plans on reporting the extortion attempt to law enforcement.

Peep the video below:

 

Transgender exposes @bobbyvshow after he refused to pay for sexual services… 👀

A post shared by Rap Basement (@rapbasement) on

