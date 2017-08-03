The Kidd Creole Charged With Murder

The Kidd Creole, former member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five has been charged for the death of a homeless man.

According to TMZ, the rapper stabbed the homeless man twice in the chest and once in the head Tuesday night. The homeless man allegedly called Creole a “gay slur.”

The homeless man, who was identified as 55-year-old John Jolly, died at Bellevue Hospital in New York.

Police say the rapper was taken into custody Wednesday night after they used surveillance footage to identify Creole.