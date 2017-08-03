Rap Basement

The Kidd Creole Charged With Murder

Posted By on August 3, 2017

 

The Kidd Creole, former member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five has been charged for the death of a homeless man.

According to TMZ, the rapper stabbed the homeless man twice in the chest and once in the head Tuesday night. The homeless man allegedly called Creole a “gay slur.”

The homeless man, who was identified as 55-year-old John Jolly, died at Bellevue Hospital in New York.

Police say the rapper was taken into custody Wednesday night after they used surveillance footage to identify Creole.

 

