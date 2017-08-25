Bingx Talks Getting Sober, Military Background, And New Project ‘My E.G.O.’

If you haven’t heard of Seattle musician Bingx yet, don’t worry…you will. Rap Basement caught up with Bingx at his recent Atlanta show and chopped it up about everything from his Tourette’s to his new project ‘My E.G.O.‘

Describe yourself to some one whose never heard of you?

‘So I’d say… my name’s Bingx, from Seattle, Washington…an I’m a vibes guy. I make vibes. When I make music, I try to capture the vibes of the song. So, it’s very emotionally powerful. When you listen to my music, don’t try to put me in a box. I’m not gonna try to put you in a box, so don’t put me in a box.’

Speak on your experience in the military, and how it led to making music.

“I got into a fight when I was like 17, got my head smashed in with a maglite… had a titanium plate put in my head, I almost died. While recovering, I got really addicted to the pain killers, and they just took me off of them. So I was doing what I needed to do to get down.” “Around that time, one of my good friends came home from basic combat training, and he was like walking tall and confident, and his bearing, the way he held himself- it was everything. And I was like, ‘Man I want that. What is that? I don’t have that’. And he told me he just got back from the army and was willing to introduce me to his recruiter.” ‘I met with the recruiter and he asked me if I was on any drugs. I told him yea, and he said if I pissed clean in two weeks, he’ll make sure my applications gets received. I quit drugs that day. I was withdrawing really bad, and kind of went into the army just to get away from everything’ ‘So yeah, I made it through the military, signed up for a four year contract, graduated basic in Virginia. I had some family stuff going on at home, some custody issues I had to deal with. So they flew me home and r3’d me-basically a discharge that’s neither dishonorable or honorable. So I came home, had some money, had a notebook full of lyrics, and I’ve always loved music. So since I had some money, I bought a macbook and just started toying around with recording.’

Can you speak on your Tourette’s and how you’ve made it part of who you are as an artist?

“Well, I use to try and like hide it, maybe go out of the room when triggers happen. But it’s a part of who I am. I deal with everyday. I’ve dealt with it everyday since I was a kid. But yeah, I don’t hold it back anymore- it’s who I am. If you don’t like me because of something like that, it’s not me who has a problem, its you.’ “I twitch in my music, like you’ll hear me…what normal person goes ‘whoooo!’, ‘ahhh!’, so it’s just a apart of my music. But while I’m performing..my Tourette’s goes away. And to anyone who suffers from something like this, don’t let it stop you. I guarantee there’s a brilliance in your mind…”

Tell us a little about your new project, ‘My E.G.O.‘

“My E.G.O. stands for ‘my emotional genius obliged’. I’m a very emotional person. And I’m at the point in my life where I’m very focused, and channeled. Plus my ego has been a huge problem for me, up to the point where I got sober. And now I hold myself as Chandler, I’m not Bingx anymore.” “The album is just a reflection, a representation, of a multifaceted human being. There’s RnB, Rap, Trap, EDM, on the album. So it’s not just like all rap songs or all singing songs, and people love to put people in boxes. I mean, I’m not a square, don’t box me in, you know what I’m saying? You wanna look at me an go- ‘you’re a rapper right?’- An I’m like nope. ‘Oh so you’re a singer?’ And I’m like no. I’m a musician.”

Peep Bingx’s latest visual for ‘Numbers Up‘ and the tracklist for ‘My E.G.O’ below:



1. It’s a Big Deal

2. I Got That Ish f. Jarren Benton

3. More Than a Weekend

4. You Don’t Know Me

5. Gimme That Nani

6. In My Prayers f. ArtBySeven

7. In My 64 f. Shaun Rose

8. Waitin’ for Ya f. Whitney Peyton

9. I’m Ready

10. Missing You

11. Lift Me Up

12. Wildfire

13. Back to You f. Stevie Stone

14. Far Away f. J Rosevelt

15. Numbers Up