Cardi B Speaks On Creating ‘Bodak Yellow’ (Video)

Cards B‘s “Bodak Yellow” is one of the top songs of 2017 so far, and she recently spoke on how the song came about.

In a recent interview with Billboard Cardi said the following about the process of creating the track,

“What inspired ‘Bodak Yellow’ was […] I wanted to do a song that was like, ‘You know what, I’m in a good place in my life,'” said Cardi, who appears in the video sporting a long blonde hairstyle and a shiny gold pullover jacket. She admits that she always records during the overnight hours, between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. in the morning. “I like to talk s**t about people that used to talk s**t,” added Cardi. “Like, ‘Yeah, I fixed my teeth, and it wasn’t cheap neither bitch.” Cards also spoke on how hype she was during the studio session, where she knew that she could potentially have a major record on her hands. “I felt it in my soul — this song is going to be so popping,” she explained. “While I was recording it, every bitch I don’t like came into my head.” She also added that she imagined herself rapping directly to all the haters as she was recording the vocals for the track.

