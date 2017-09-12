Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Russ Goes On Rant About Rappers Glorifying Drug Use
159
0
Netflix & John Legend Working On Reality Show
794
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

MoneyBagg Yo Federal 3X
2687
0
Lil Uzi Vert Luv Is Rage 2 (Album Stream)
2290
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

News

Russ Goes On Rant About Rappers Glorifying Drug Use

Posted By on September 12, 2017

Doing xanax and lean cuz your favorite rapper makes it sound cool is all fun and games till your impressionable ass gets addicted. Stop.

Russ Goes On Rant About Rappers Glorifying Drug Use
 

Russ has been doing a lot of winning since his album There’s Really A Wolf  was released. The rapper has gotten two platinum plaques for two different singles and a gold plaque for the album.

The rapper is now using his platform to speak out on the rampade drug use that has been glorified by rappers in the business. He decided to take to Twitter to speak his mind on the issue.

 

Latest News

Netflix & John Legend Working On Reality Show
794 525 60
0
Cardi B Speaks On Creating ‘Bodak Yellow’ (Video)
2594 525 196
1

Recent Stories

Russ Goes On Rant About Rappers Glorifying Drug Use
159
0
Netflix & John Legend Working On Reality Show
794
0
Gucci Mane Off Probation 2 Years Early
2369
5
Lil Wayne Released From Hospital
3203
2
Martin Shkreli Selling Wu-Tang Album On Ebay
2726
2
More News

Trending Songs

Tyga The Race (Remix)
119
0
Zoey Dollaz ft. Young Thug & Lil Durk Move Like The Mob
119
0
Kid Ink Bad Habit
93
0
QUE. Just A Dawg
66
0
Nipsey Hussle Grindin All My Life
79
0
Travis Scott Roll In Peace (Remix)
953
1
Lil Uzi Vert & Maxo Kream Mars
688
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Afrojack feat. Belly, O.T. Genasis & Ricky Breaker “No Tomorrow” Video
304
0
Hustle Gang ft. T.I., Rara, Brandon Rossi, Tokyo Jetz & Young Dro “Friends” Video
251
1
Mistah F.A.B “Champagne & Cookies” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Russ Goes On Rant About Rappers Glorifying Drug Use
Netflix & John Legend Working On Reality Show
Gucci Mane Off Probation 2 Years Early