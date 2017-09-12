Russ Goes On Rant About Rappers Glorifying Drug Use

Russ has been doing a lot of winning since his album There’s Really A Wolf was released. The rapper has gotten two platinum plaques for two different singles and a gold plaque for the album.

The rapper is now using his platform to speak out on the rampade drug use that has been glorified by rappers in the business. He decided to take to Twitter to speak his mind on the issue.

Y’all really edited my shirt? Lol https://t.co/BCGDllkXpo — Russ (@russdiemon) September 11, 2017

If I stopped ONE kid from abusing xans or lean, mission accomplished..better than getting ONE kid to try that shit. Period. — Russ (@russdiemon) September 11, 2017

Doing xanax and lean cuz your favorite rapper makes it sound cool is all fun and games till your impressionable ass gets addicted. Stop. — Russ (@russdiemon) September 11, 2017

Y’all angry ass junkies can also get out my mentions. I know you don’t like your life when you’re on or off that shit. — Russ (@russdiemon) September 11, 2017

If I gotta be the bad guy for saying what mad people think but are 2 scared 2 say then so be it. At least I’m promoting living & not dying. — Russ (@russdiemon) September 11, 2017