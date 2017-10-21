Indy Spotlight: Who Is Drako?

Where You From?

I’m From the south. I’ve been in and out of prison and I just got out, I really haven’t had a home until I moved to Atlanta, Ive made Westside Atlanta my home.

What made you get into the music?

I’ve been doing it since I was like 9 or 10 years old. I’ve been doing music, but wanted to take it serious when I got out of prison this last time cause I decided not to be in the streets no more.

What influences your music?

The streets helped make my music. I’m not all the way in it anymore, but that’s really my life. My family and friends are still in the streets. I do music to help get them out of the situations they’re in.

Any particular song or video you pushing right now ?

Right now we are pushing my new single, which is called “Watch Me Do It.” The video, which was shot and directed by Dabs, was just released.

What do you think the Coalition DJs do for these artists out here?

They break artists. I think when you go to the Coalition DJs and they can smell the hunger and they know you’re passionate about you’re work they’re going to push you to the max. When the Coalition DJs touched this new record every club I went in to throughout Atlanta was playing it. If you’re trying to get your music out there, these are the people who you need to deal with.

Dream collab Dead or Alive ?

If they’re dead I would have to do Tupac and Biggie, but if they’re alive it’s gotta be Jay Z and Future.

What’s next for you?