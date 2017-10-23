Rap Basement

Lil B Beat Up By A Boogie Wit A Hoodie's Crew; Beef Squashed Afterwards

Posted By on October 23, 2017

Lil B was jumped by A Boogie Wit A Hoodie at the Rolling Loud Festival over the weekend.

The beat down supposedly went down after Lil B recently made some comments about the current New York rap scene.

The BasedGod took the Rolling Loud stage and said, “A Boogie and his whole crew just jumped me in the back, and beat me up in the back. That s**t crazy, man.”

Lil B quickly forgave A Boogie and his crew almost immedietly after getting jumped, and he confirmed early Monday morning on Twitter that the “beef” was squashed already.

Peep the Tweets below:

