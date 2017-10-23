Lil B Beat Up By A Boogie Wit A Hoodie’s Crew; Beef Squashed Afterwards

Lil B was jumped by A Boogie Wit A Hoodie at the Rolling Loud Festival over the weekend.

The beat down supposedly went down after Lil B recently made some comments about the current New York rap scene.

The BasedGod took the Rolling Loud stage and said, “A Boogie and his whole crew just jumped me in the back, and beat me up in the back. That s**t crazy, man.”

Lil B quickly forgave A Boogie and his crew almost immedietly after getting jumped, and he confirmed early Monday morning on Twitter that the “beef” was squashed already.

Peep the Tweets below:

A boogie with a hoodie and his crew jumped me don’t no how many of em it was but it’s all good I love y’all and I forgive y’all LOVE – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 22, 2017

Use me as an example I was violently jumped by a boogie Hella his people I was 1 deep no security its good I forgive them love y’all – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 22, 2017

Just because someone hurts you does not mean you need to retaliate! I love the people who jumped me I mean that stay positive nsafe – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 22, 2017

Had to make some unity moves westcoast and Eastcoast unity had a phone call with @ArtistHBTL it’s no problems shouts out to kilo! – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 23, 2017