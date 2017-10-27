Cardi B Sued By Model For Using His Picture?

Cardi B is being sued by a model for using his picture without his consent.

According to TMZ, Cardi’s “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1” cover photo has a shirtless dude giving her oral sex on it, but the model says he never gave her permission to use his photo.

Kevin Brophy says the image is 100% him, but he only found out about it when a friend said how crazy is it that you’re “cunnilinging [sic] this rapper called Cardi B.”

In new docs, the model claims his pre-K son has asked what he was doing to Cardi in the picture multiple times.

Brophy also claims he has never met or even talked to Cardi or anyone on her team, but he know thats him in the cover because of the distinct tattoos on his back.

Cardi is being sued for at least $5 million.

Peep the cover below.

