Blac Chyna’s first rap song snippet has been released.

The track was produced by Mally Mall, and Chyna raps, “Pop that pussy like a pistol, yeah” on the hook.

Although she’s only on the hook, Chyna is still working on her debut album, which is set to have huge features on it, including Swae Lee, Yo Gotti and Tory Lanez.

Listen to the snippet below.