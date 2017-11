Police are now looking to see if the very powerful opioid fentanyl played a part in Lil Peep’s death.

According to TMZ, police in Tuscon have received multiple tips that the rapper was using drugs that were laced with fentanyl, and they’re on the hunt for some answers.

The drug also contributed to the accidental overdoses of Prince and Eric Chase Bolling Jr.

Peep was found dead on his tour bus last week with Xanax. weed, drug paraphernalia and an unknown tan powder around him.