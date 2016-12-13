Lil Uzi Vert Arrested In Atlanta

Lil Uzi Vert was riding a dirt bike in Atlanta when he got chased by police and arrested.

According to the police report, Uzi and a friend were riding dirt bikes last Thursday night, without helmets or lights on.

The cops claim the two raced on a one-way street going the wrong way, then drove on a sidewalk and crossed over 5 lanes of traffic with no signal.

The reports also claims the rapper tried to get away from the officers, but lost his balance and had to throw the bike down and tried to run away.

TMZ is reporting, Uzi was booked for reckless driving, obstruction, not having a driver’s license and a lot of other traffic violations. He was released Friday after posting $6,500 bond.

Check out some footage of the arrest below: