Combat Jack Dead At 48 Years Old.

According to reports, Reggie Ossé, known to many as Combat Jack, has passed away after battling colon cancer.

Hot 97‘s Peter Rosenberg made the announcement via Twitter early this morning.

“Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices… we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good… Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack….”

The Brooklyn resident is remembered by his four children.

Rest In Peace Combat!