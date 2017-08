Blac Chyna is tired of just being in other artists music videos, she’s now trying to become the artist.

According to reports, Chyna says she’s trying to get into the music business, and is already in the studio recording.

TMZ is reporting that she’s trying to do rap, “poetry music” and traditional singing.

Chyna has already met with top execs over at Capital Records and has several other meetings with record labels lined up.