Fabolous Indicted For Beating Up Emily B?

Posted By on October 10, 2018

Rapper Fabolous is facing 4 felony charges stemming from his alleged assault on the mother of his 2 kids, Emily B.

According to TMZ, a grand jury in New Jersey has indicted the rapper on 1 count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, 2 counts of threatening to kill and 1 count of possession of a weapon.

All 4 of the charges are third-degree crimes in NJ. Each charge could bring up to 5 years in prison?

The story broke back in March when Emily claimed Fab punched her repeatedly in the face and knocked out her front teeth.

