Lil Peep Dead At 21 Years Old
1363
0
Kim Kardashian Reveals Sex Of Her & Kanye’s Third Child
1628
1
Lil Peep Dead At 21 Years Old

Posted By on November 16, 2017

 

Rapper Lil Peep is dead at 21 years old  after a suspected overdose on his tour bus.

According to reports, the New York rapper was found dead on his tour bus Wednesday night outside a Tucson club.

Lil Peep’s body was found on the bus Wednesday night outside a club called The Rock in Tucson. He was scheduled to perform there. Law enforcement tells us his manager went to check on him around 8:50 PM and found him dead. We’re told there was drug paraphernalia around him, and evidence of a possible overdose, and it was likely he’d taken Xanax.

 

Peep posted a photo on his Instagram earlier in the day with what looked like prescription pills in his mouth and the caption, “fucc it.”

🐣👅fucc it

A post shared by @lilpeep on

 

 

RIP Lil Peep…

