Lil Peep Dead At 21 Years Old

Rapper Lil Peep is dead at 21 years old after a suspected overdose on his tour bus.

According to reports, the New York rapper was found dead on his tour bus Wednesday night outside a Tucson club.

Lil Peep’s body was found on the bus Wednesday night outside a club called The Rock in Tucson. He was scheduled to perform there. Law enforcement tells us his manager went to check on him around 8:50 PM and found him dead. We’re told there was drug paraphernalia around him, and evidence of a possible overdose, and it was likely he’d taken Xanax.

Peep posted a photo on his Instagram earlier in the day with what looked like prescription pills in his mouth and the caption, “fucc it.”

🐣👅fucc it A post shared by @lilpeep on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:39am PST

RIP Lil Peep…