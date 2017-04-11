Salam Wreck Releases New Single With Kurupt, Daz & Roscoe

Renowned DJ, Salam Wreck, who is known over the years for amazing production (D12, Proof, 50 Cent, DMX and more) and savage DJ skills (Obie Trice, D12, DPG and more) has linked with west coast legends Daz & Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound and Roscoe to release the hot new single “Fvck It“.

Salam is deep in the hip hop and cannabis community, with being a staple at the extra exclusive “Secret Seshs” held in California. When he is not DJ’n for the hottest artists and events he is getting back to his production. With the release of “Fvck It” it gives you that classic hip hop vibe that you have been missing. The single artwork is done by Skam2?, the famous artist who illustrated the Eminem Slim Shady LP albums and the D12 Shit On You single cover.

Be sure to download Salam Wreck ft DPG (Daz, Kurupt) & Roscoe – Fvck It