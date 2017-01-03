Soulja Boy Gets Phone Snatched On Instagram Live? (Video)

Soulja Boy has had a rough start to 2017 and we’re only 3 days in.

Soulja started a beef with Chris Brown over Karrueche yesterday, and today he decided he would live broadcast himself walking in the hood, but it didn’t end well.

During the broadcast, Soulja approached an individual yelling, “What’s going on, man? They say Soulja Boy ain’t from the hood,” right before putting his arm around the guy. The rapper gets his phone thrown out of his and shoved by the guy.

The live broadcast suddenly ends after another guy picks up Soulja’s phone.

Chris Brown quickly responded to the footage.

I guess #SouljaBoy ain’t good in the hood!?!? @souljaboy A video posted by Rap Basement (@rapbasement) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:31pm PST