According to police, a man broke in to Soulja’s Hollywood Hills home early Tuesday morning. The guy got away with $10K in cash and $12K in jewelry.

Soulja Boy’s house was filled with surveillance cameras and one of them captured the suspect’s image. Cops are still investigating the incident, but they claim there is no evidence that Chris Brown and his crew had anything to do with it.