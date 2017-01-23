Rap Basement

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy Charged With Felony Gun Possession

Posted By on January 23, 2017

Soulja Boy can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight in 2017. According to TMZ, the rapper  is facing a felony charge due to the guns police found at his house a few weeks ago.

“The L.A. County D.A. just slapped him with 2 felonies — possession of an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property … cops say one of the guns in Soulja’s house was reportedly stolen from a cop car.”

If convicted, Soulja Boy could be facing more than four years of prison time.

 

 

