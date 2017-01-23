Soulja Boy Charged With Felony Gun Possession

Soulja Boy can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight in 2017. According to TMZ, the rapper is facing a felony charge due to the guns police found at his house a few weeks ago.

“The L.A. County D.A. just slapped him with 2 felonies — possession of an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property … cops say one of the guns in Soulja’s house was reportedly stolen from a cop car.”

If convicted, Soulja Boy could be facing more than four years of prison time.