The unlikely duo of Soulja Boy and Bow Wow have announced a joint album entitled Ignorant Shit.

Shad Moss posted the cover art for the album yesterday (Oct 23) and announced the album will be dropping this Tuesday, October 25th.

Soulja boy later posted an instagram video previewing what appears to be one the tracks on the album. According to Moss, this album is a ‘soundtrack 2 a young rich nigga life’, and will be accompanied with an ‘Ignorant Shit’ tour.

Peep the instagram posts below: