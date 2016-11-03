Soulja Boy Lies About New $6 Million Home?

Soulja Boy recently bragged to the internet about his new “$6 million penthouse” he just bought, but it turns out he straight up lied.

According to TMZ, not only is the penthouse worth half of what he claimed, but he is only renting the massive condo.

‘The 3 bedroom pad has been on the market for several months, according to listing agents Shawn Kormondy and Katia Miramontes of Keller Williams Realty — but until it sells the owners have been renting it out.”

Despite the realtors revealing that the pad is only a rental, Soulja is still claiming he owns it….