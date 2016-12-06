Charlamagne Calls Soulja Boy A ‘Coon’ (Video)

Charlamagne named Soulja Boy “Donkey of the Day” today (12-06-16), after the rapper started another beef through social media.

Soulja Boy called out Quavo and the Migos last night by releasing a diss track, and posting a video of himself holding guns while listening to the “Beef” track.

Charlamagne started the segment off by defining the word “coon,” which he says is “someone who is int entertainmentusually an actor or actress, who takes roles that stereotypically reinforce the negative stereotypes of black people.”

He continues with, “By definition there is no bigger coon in hip-hop than Soulja Boy Tell Em.”

Listen to the whole segment below: