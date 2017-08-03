Rap Basement

Suge Knight

Suge Knight Indicted For Sending Death Threats To ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Director

Posted By on August 3, 2017

Suge Knight was recently indicted on felony criminal threats for making death threats against “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray.

According to a copy of the Grand Jury indictment, “On or about August 8, 2014, Suge … threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.”

Knight has very mad about the portrayal in the movie and he allegedly sent the threats via text message.

Sage’s people are claiming law enforcement is out to get him because the murder charges against him are falling apart.

 

