Suge Knight Sues Dr. Dre For Trying To Kill Him

Suge Knight is suing Dr. Dre for trying to have him killed?
In the lawsuit, Suge claims Dre hired a hitman to kill him, because he allegedly is owed a 30% cut of everything Dre does in entertainment.
When Apple bought Beats By Dre, the rapper allegedly tried to get rid of Suge because the massive tech company didn’t want him around.
“Dre’s solution, according to the lawsuit, was to hire a hitman to kill Suge at 1 OAK during the 2014 BET Awards weekend. Suge was shot 7 times in the abdomen but recovered.
The suit claims the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. questioned a man named T-Money about the shooting, and he told investigators he was paid by Dre to kill Suge. Suge says, despite 37 cameras in 1 OAK, no arrests were made.
Suge is suing Dre, Apple, Universal and Tam’s for unspecified damages. Among his damages — 30% of Dre’s take from the Beats sale. Dre got $1 billion, so Suge wants around $300 million.” (TMZ)