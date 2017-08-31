The Game Sued For Unpaid Burgers?

The Game is being sued for allegedly not paying his burger tab, but the rapper is calling BS.

According to the owner of Big D’s Burgers, they’re out $8,500 for unpaid catering services they provided for the rappers July 4th party.

A rep for the restaurant says Game hired them on 2 separate occasions and both times he paid in cash. The rep claims Game requested food for 250 people, but about 450 showed up, which forced Big D’s to go get more food.

Big D’s says they were asked to buy alcohol and cleaning supplies while they went on their food run, which wasn’t part of the deal but still went out and got it.

When it came time for Game to pay up, the rep claims he promised to wire the money the next day, but the money was never sent.