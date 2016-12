The Game’s manager tells Soulja Boy to relax before he gets hurt.

Soulja Boy has been in the news this week after he decided to start a beef with Quavo and Migos, but The Game‘s manager, Wack 100, is tired of SB’s recent threats.

Wack took to social media to warn Soulja Boy about trying to go after Quavo. He claims Quavo is family and the West Coast will protect him accordingly.

Check out what all Wack had to say to Soulja below: