T.I. is having trouble understanding what exactly going on with Kanye West, but he’s still got hope for his friend.

Tip was out at LAX Wednesday and TMZ asked if the message of his new song with Kanye, “Ye vs. thePeople,” was lost after Ye’s slavery comments.

The Atlanta rapper says he isn’t sure if the people received the message, but he says it definitely was not received by Kanye.

Although T.I. is confused on which direction Ye is trying to go, he still has faith in him.

