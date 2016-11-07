T.I. Responds To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

On November 1, Lil Wayne‘s interview with ABC’s Nightline sent the internet into an uproar after comments Wayne made concerning the black Lives Matter Movement.

When asked about his thoughts, Weezy let reporter Linsey Davis know the movement has nothing to do with him.

“I’m a young, Black, rich motherfucker,” he said. “Don’t come at me with that dumb shit. My life matters.”

Over the weekend, friend and collaborator T.I. had some choice words about the interview. In a lengthy instagram post, Tip left no stone unturned.

“I don’t know what you goin thru, or what you are attempting to avoid but this sh*t is absolutely unacceptable You’re disrespecting yourself, bringing shame on your family name and tarnishing your legacy.” “Our people are being oppressed!!! We are being hunted,captured & slaughtered out here daily!!! You have to get outta that bubble that you’ve been living in & get out here & educate yourself on what’s going on around US. I’m always here to share whatever knowledge or understanding I may have to assist your growth & development, but u MUST STOP this buffoonery & coonin’ you out here doin.”

A few hours after the post, Wayne tweeted what could be taken as a response:

fk ya — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2016

Check out T.I.’s post below: