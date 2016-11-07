T.I. Responds To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

On November 1, Lil Wayne‘s interview with ABC’s Nightline sent the internet into an uproar after comments Wayne made concerning the black Lives Matter Movement.
When asked about his thoughts, Weezy let reporter Linsey Davis know the movement has nothing to do with him.
“I’m a young, Black, rich motherfucker,” he said. “Don’t come at me with that dumb shit. My life matters.”
Over the weekend, friend and collaborator T.I. had some choice words about the interview. In a lengthy instagram post, Tip left no stone unturned.
“I don’t know what you goin thru, or what you are attempting to avoid but this sh*t is absolutely unacceptable You’re disrespecting yourself, bringing shame on your family name and tarnishing your legacy.”
“Our people are being oppressed!!! We are being hunted,captured & slaughtered out here daily!!! You have to get outta that bubble that you’ve been living in & get out here & educate yourself on what’s going on around US. I’m always here to share whatever knowledge or understanding I may have to assist your growth & development, but u MUST STOP this buffoonery & coonin’ you out here doin.”
A few hours after the post, Wayne tweeted what could be taken as a response:
@liltunechi This is my son & daughter showing me this for the first time & asking me what you mean? I’m at a complete loss of words here. Wayne I’ve known you over a decade. Our daughters grew up together practically. Reginae’ spent countless times at my house with Niq-Niq when you were in prison & you extended my daughter the same courtesy when I was in the same position. Our relationship outside of music is what makes me sensitive to your disposition. I KNOW you wired a bit different than most other responsible adults, but still nigga U TRIPPING!!!! I don’t know what you goin thru,or what you are attempting to avoid but this shit is absolutely unacceptable!!!! You’re disrespecting yourself,bringing shame on your family name & tarnishing your legacy. You have children (including mines prior to now) that have looked up to you. You have sons & a daughter that depend upon your leadership. Bro if you don’t stand for something out here,all the money,jewelry,cars,mansions bandannas & hit records don’t mean shit!!!! Our people are being oppressed!!! We are being hunted,captured & slaughtered out here daily!!! You have to get outta that bubble that you’ve been living in & get out here & educate yourself on what’s going on around US!!! I’m always here to share whatever knowledge or understanding I may have to assist your growth & development,but u MUST STOP this buffoonery & coonin’ you out here doin. You looking like somebody who has something to gain or lose by pretending like it’s not as bad as BLM making it seem & you’re not aware of an issue that needs to be addressed. That’s what would be considered “Uncle Tom Shit”…. I know U,YOURE BETTER THAN THIS!!!!! I’ve been proud to call myself a fan & a friend of Lil Wayne ,but if that must end in order to stand up for those who can’t do it for themselves…So be it. If you’re not prepared for a question in an interview,say No Comment Bro. But stop embarrassing yourself & everyone out here who’s been supporting you. There is no middle ground. Oppression knows no neutral party,either you’re part of the oppressed,or you with the oppressor. There is no such thing as oppression not affecting you. It’s #USorELSE out here