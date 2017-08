T.I. and Tiny are in the middle of a divorce, but that doesn’t seem to be affecting their family chemistry.

Despite going through a divorce, T.I. took to social media to post photos of himself with the whole family in the Bahamas.

Tiny served the Atlanta rapper with papers back in April, but that isn’t getting in the way of their family time together.

Peep the photos below.

The New Incredibles (Street-Credibles) lol #HarrisFamilyVacation @atlantisresort A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Harris Boys Kicked Back. #HarrisFamilyVacation @atlantisresort A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT