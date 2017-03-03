Too Short Allegedly Raped Former Associate; Short Denies Claims

Too Short is being investigated for rape.

The alleged victim is a former protégée of the rapper who was signed to him at one point.

According to police, the woman claimed on November 1st she was with Short in L.A. at a house where he allegedly sexually attacked her.

The woman decided to go to police a month after the alleged incident.

Scources connected to the rapper say Short claims he never had any sexual contact with her, and he feels she is using this as a form of extortion because he dropped her from the label.