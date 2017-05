Tory Lanez was arrested for having a concealed weapon on him in Florida.

According to reports, the Canadian singer got pulled over by Miramar PD in South Florida for issues with his tag on the car, but the police found he didn't have a valid license , and had weed and the gun.

The traffic violations were misdemeanors, but the concealed weapon charge is a felony.

The singer was released after posting $1,000 bond.