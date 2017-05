Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott went from holding hands at Coachella to getting intimate at an NBA playoff game.

The rapper and Kylie were courtside in Houston Tuesday night for the Rockets vs. Thunder game when Scott was seen rubbing Jenner’s inner thigh.

This incident comes after the two were holding hands at Coachella, where sources claim they were very flirty and touchy feely with each other.

Although nothing is confirmed, the two definitely seem like things are heating up romantically.