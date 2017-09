So Kylie Jenner is pregnant…and Travis Scott is going to be a dad. What A Time To Be Alive.

Sources close to them both claim the two have been telling their inner circles, and Travis has gone as far as to say it’s a boy. The story was first broke by TMZ, and nothing has been confirmed.

The only evidence so far are a few pics that Kylie has posted lately where she appears to have a baby bump. You be the judge: