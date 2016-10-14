Travis Scott’s Surprise Album Seems To Be Fake?

Travis Scott surprised everyone last night (Oct.13) when a surprise album, Days Before Birds, hit Apple Music & other streaming services. Apparently, Travis and his team was just as surprised as the rest of us.

A rep for Scott has released the following statement concerning the project:

“This is an unauthorized release that was not approved by Travis Scott,” the rep said. We are in the process of getting it taken down. We are requesting that all media sites remove the material.”

The 10 track project features Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Migos, Wale and PARTYNEXTDOOR. It also contains several songs that have already been released, or leaked, including ‘Raw Raw’ and ‘Hot Sauce’.

As weird as the whole situation is, the project rides! Check it out below before it dissapears:

