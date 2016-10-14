Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
463
0
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
1151
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

free-bricks-zone-6
Gucci Mane & Future Free Bricks 2 (Zone 6 Edition)
7637
0
project-pat
Project Pat Street God 4
5757
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Travi$ Scott

Travis Scott’s Surprise Album Seems To Be Fake?

Posted By on October 14, 2016

travis-scott

Travis Scott surprised everyone last night (Oct.13) when a surprise album, Days Before Birds, hit Apple Music & other streaming services. Apparently, Travis and his team was just as surprised as the rest of us.

A rep for Scott has released the following statement concerning the project:

“This is an unauthorized release that was not approved by Travis Scott,” the rep said. We are in the process of getting it taken down. We are requesting that all media sites remove the material.”

The 10 track project features Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Migos, Wale and PARTYNEXTDOOR.  It also contains several songs that have already been released, or leaked, including ‘Raw Raw’ and ‘Hot Sauce’.

As weird as the whole situation is, the project rides! Check it out below before it dissapears:

Latest Travi$ Scott

travis-scott
Travis Scott Hospitalized
5493 525 415
3
travos-scott
Travis Scott Inks Major Record Deal
4857 525 367
0
travis-scott
Travi$ Scott Travi$ Scott Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR – Hot Sauce
2078
2
1454000602_0ee9d9cdd213c61b5e77179ef29eb648
Travi$ Scott Travi$ Scott – Tourist
8417
0

Recent Stories

Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
463
0
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
1151
1
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?
3375
2
Young Thug Gets Dropped On His Head (Video)
6895
3
Soulja Boy Arrested After Online Threats
6697
5
More News

Trending Songs

chance
Chance The Rapper & Jeremih I Shoulda Left You
490
0
21-savage
21 Savage 100
1019
0
rich-chigga
Rich Chigga Seventeen
874
0
rich-homie-quan
Rich Homie Quan ft. YFN Lucci Ya Ya
926
0
774d46b3f2456e6a68197988ee7f18cf
Murda Mook ft. Audi Rob 100 Dollar Bill
410
2
309d113279b2306445e543f266222f7d
Soulja Boy Whole Lot Of Money
476
0
998aade08856edc317f8b39d10ec7cd3
Papoose ft. Fat Joe & Jaquan Back On My Bullshit
622
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Check-Out-This-Yeezy-Boost-Inspired-Cadillac-Escalade
Check Out This Yeezy Boost Inspired Cadillac Escalade
450
0
IAMSU-Boss-UP-Video
IAMSU! “Boss UP” Video
265
0
Sneaker-Shopping-with-Lil-Uzi-Vert
Sneaker Shopping with Lil Uzi Vert
715
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
meek-mill
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
kanye-west-wont-be-released-from-hospital
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?
screen-shot-2016-12-20-at-11-48-09-pm